Kim Dong-wook and wife welcome 1st child

South Korean actor Kim Dong-wook and his wife Stella Kim have welcomed their first child.

She shared the news on her Instagram Story yesterday (Feb 10), with a photo of her holding their daughter.

She also revealed the newborn’s name, Rowan Grace Kim, and shared photos of herself attending Girls' Generation member Sooyoung's birthday party, adding it was the first night she went out since giving birth.

Dong-wook, 42, and Stella, reportedly seven years younger, married in 2023.

While her identity was initially unknown, it was later revealed that she was a SM Entertainment trainee and part of Girls Generation's original debut line-up.

However, she reportedly didn't enter showbiz due to her parents' objections.

She is said to be a beauty brand marketer who shuttles between the US and Seoul.

Dong-wook, who is known for his roles in the 2007 hit K-drama Coffee Prince as well as box office hits Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) and its sequel Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018), was last seen in the comedy-drama film The People Upstairs (2025).

