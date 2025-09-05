Kim Jong-kook marries in private ceremony, Yoo Jae-suk reportedly the emcee

South Korean singer-host Kim Jong-kook has married his non-celebrity girlfriend.

The wedding reportedly took place this afternoon (Sept 5) at an undisclosed location in Seoul, with only family and friends in attendance.

According to Korean media, his longtime friend and Running Man co-star, host Yoo Jae-suk, was the emcee at the wedding.

In a Running Man episode broadcast on Aug 31, it was revealed that Jong-kook, 49, broke the news of his marriage to his castmates 10 minutes before filming began.

Jae-suk, 53, said Jong-kook had asked him to be the host, and he had filming to do on the same day but "will make it work".

Jong-kook announced his marriage through a handwritten letter posted on his fan cafe's forum on Aug 18.

In the letter, he wrote: "I've always prepared myself that one day I'd be able to write something like this and post it myself, but as I prepare to do it, I find myself nervous and trembling more than I ever imagined...

"Still, please congratulate me and support me... It's a bit late, but how fortunate I am to be going on this path, right?"

He is currently preparing a 30th debut anniversary commemorative album and a concert slated for October 2025.

He reportedly purchased a six billion won (S$5.5 million) villa in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam, as the couple's new home.

