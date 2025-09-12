Kim Jong-kook reveals Running Man castmates' reactions to his marriage news — who cried?

South Korean singer-host Kim Jong-kook finally revealed how the cast of Running Man reacted to him telling them that he's getting married, in his new YouTube video released yesterday (Sept 11).

In the video titled Tiger's Wedding Day, Jong-kook, 49, announced his marriage and gave out wedding invitations to various South Korean celebrities.

He personally shared the news with Running Man members Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Yang Se-chan, Ji Suk-jin and Song Ji-hyo just 10 minutes before filming the show's 766th episode.

The episode — which aired on August 24 — featured Jong-kook's sudden marriage announcement, surprising the public.

In the YouTube video, 46-year-old Haha, also known as Ha Dong-hoon, was asked what plans he had on Sept 5 — which was Jong-kook's wedding day.

Haha then replied that he would be in the US for a shoot.

"It can't be helped then. I'm going to get married, but you won't be there. What a shame," teased Jong-kook.

The rapper froze in shock before shedding tears of joy while fellow cast member Se-chan, 38, said: "Of all the shocking things I've heard this year, this is the top."

"I want to meet her. The sister-in-law we kept making up is now real," added Haha.

When it came to Jae-suk, the 53-year-old expressed disbelief and said: "Are you really getting married? Stop lying!"

"I thought you were going to talk about doing an event for your 30th anniversary concert," he added.

Jong-kook laughed: "Oh, that too. That's another thing."

Jae-suk eventually became the emcee at Jong-kook's wedding.

Jong-kook also announced his 30th anniversary concert on social media yesterday, which will take place in Seoul on Oct 18 and 19.

The post wrote: "Let's gather up and share our memories!".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DOdEiSNDeI7/?hl=en[/embed]

The YouTube video also featured reactions of well-known industry figures such as actors Joo Woo-jae and Cha Tae-hyun, rapper Shorry J, former basketball player Seo Jang-hoon and Congolese-Korean entertainer Jonathan Yiombi.

Despite the initial surprise, all of them expressed their heartfelt congratulations with some teasing Jong-kook, saying "so this is why you bought your new house".

Jong-kook and his non-celebrity partner reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony last Friday in Seoul, with only family and close friends in attendance.

The singer reportedly purchased a 6.2 billion won (S$5.7 million) villa earlier this year in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam, as the couple's new home.

[embed]https://youtu.be/9FqVdA8QWNQ?si=TJ7UyJqXbcJ1Wtrr[/embed]

