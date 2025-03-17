Laid to rest: Barbie Hsu's ashes interred, Wheesung funeral's condolence money to be donated

Barbie Hsu's ashes interred

The ashes of late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu were interred at ChinPaoSan Rose Garden Cemetery in Taipei on Saturday (March 15).

All of Barbie's family members were reportedly in attendance, including her South Korean singer-DJ husband Koo Jun-yup, who carried the urn during the burial rites.

While her two children Hsi-lin and Hsi-yueh were there, their father Wang Xiaofei was not seen.

According to Taiwanese media reports, Barbie's family initially wanted a tree burial but they expressed it would be difficult for them to visit her if that was the case.

Barbie died on Feb 2 aged 48 after suffering from pneumonia caused by the flu during a family vacation in Japan.

Her body was cremated in Japan and her family decided not to hold a funeral.

Her sister, host Dee Hsu, said then: "We will not be holding a funeral for her because she had always been a private person. If you miss her, just remember her in your heart! Our family appreciates your love for Barbie."

Wheesung funeral's condolence money to be donated

South Korean R&B singer Wheesung was laid to rest on Sunday (March 16).

His funeral was held from March 14 at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul, with some 130 people in attendance, said The Korea Times.

Fellow singers such as IU and Lee Hyo-ri reportedly paid their respects.

According to Chosun Biz, his family has decided to donate all the condolence money received at his funeral to honour his legacy.

Wheesung's brother released a statement through the former's talent management agency: "All the condolence money received during his funeral will be used in ways that can positively impact society in his name. We will seek the best sustainable method through consultations with experts in the relevant field in the future."

Wheesung, whose real name was Choi Whee-sung, was found unresponsive in his apartment by first responders and pronounced dead on March 10. He was 43.

