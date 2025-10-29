Lee Dong-wook, 2NE1's Dara and Apo Nattawin coming to Singapore on Nov 1

If you're a fan of these artistes, you may want to clear your schedule this weekend.

The regional unveiling of The Couture Blend, the second collaboration between private atelier Johnnie Walker Vault and Balmain's Creative Fashion Director Olivier Rousteing, will see a star-studded lineup on the evening of Nov 1.

Held at Marina Bay Sands, the event will be attended by South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook, Sandara Park — also known as Dara — from the K-pop group 2NE1, Thai actor Apo Nattawin and Vietnamese singer Toc Tien.

Rousteing, as well as Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr Emma Walker will also be present.

Crafted within the Johnnie Walker Vault, The Couture Blend brings together rare, experimental whiskies and couture design. There are only 1,500 individually numbered decanters available worldwide, and just 39 bottles in Singapore.

Dara was in town just last month for Waterbomb Singapore, and she visited tourist attractions such as Singapore Flyer, Rainforest Wild Asia, ArtScience Museum and Universal Studios Singapore.

Apo was here in 2023 with KinnPorsche and ManSuang co-star Mile Phakphum for The Magical ManSuang Asia Tour while Dong-wook, best known for Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016) and Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020), was last here in 2017 for a fanmeet.

