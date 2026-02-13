Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting second child

South Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are expecting their second child.

The announcement was made by Seung-gi's talent management agency Big Planet Made Entertainment yesterday (Feb 12), according to South Korean media.

They shared: "Da-in is in her fifth month of pregnancy, and the couple is prioritising the health and stability of the expectant mother while engaging in prenatal education."

Actor-singer Seung-gi, 39, and actress Da-in, 33, tied the knot in 2023 after more than two years together. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in February 2024.

Seung-gi first shot to fame with the song Because You're My Woman in his debut 2004 album The Dream of a Moth and is known for his performances in dramas including Shining Inheritance (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010) and Vagabond (2019). Da-in last appeared in the period drama My Dearest (2023).

Since their relationship was made public in 2021, they faced difficulties due to the financial fraud scandal surrounding Da-in's mother, veteran actress Kyeon Mi-ri, and her stepfather, businessman Lee Hong-heon.

Mi-ri was investigated in 2009 for stock manipulation, while Lee was suspected of insider trading.

While there were frequent rumours about them breaking up and his fans objected to their relationship to protect his scandal-free image, Seung-gi defended Da-in's parents in a lengthy social media post a few days after their wedding in 2023.

In 2025, after Lee was arrested for his alleged involvement in stock manipulation, Seung-gi announced in a statement that he and Da-in had severed ties with the latter's family and apologised for defending him previously.

