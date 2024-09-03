Linda Chien appears 4 years after Show Lo's scandal to announce pregnancy

Taiwanese host-actress Linda Chien came out of her four-year hiatus to announce her pregnancy in a post on Instagram and Threads yesterday (Sept 2).

Also known as Butterfly, she was embroiled in a scandal in 2020 when Chinese influencer Grace Chow, Show Lo's girlfriend at the time, outed her as the third party in their relationship.

Linda, who turns 41 this month, subsequently posted an apology on Instagram after the shocking expose and left the entertainment industry.

In her latest Instagram post, she attached a photo of a prenatal 3D ultrasound scan with the foetus sticking their tongue out.

"Hello September," she wrote in the caption.

A year after the scandal, Linda was rumoured to have married a doctor from Shanghai whom she met through her good friend, television host Momo Chu. They reportedly registered their marriage in the US and her in-laws had persuaded her not to return to showbiz.

While there were rumours last November about Linda getting a divorce and possibly making a comeback to the entertainment industry, a report by Taiwanese publication Setn yesterday suggested otherwise, as the baby's father is reportedly her husband.

A friend of Linda also revealed to the publication in an interview that Linda's relationship with her husband is stable and she doesn't have any plans to return to the spotlight.

They also revealed that Linda is still in contact with her good friend, Taiwanese actress Riva Chang, also known as Xiao Tiantian, who also persuaded her not to return.

"As a mother herself, Riva knows how hard it is to take care of a child and work at the same time. Now that Linda is pregnant and has decided to have a child, it is even less possible for her to make a return. She and her husband are very satisfied with their life now," the friend shared.

[[nid:699682]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com