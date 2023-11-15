Host Linda Chien, one of Show Lo's alleged lovers who left Taiwan, said to have divorced

Taiwanese host-actress Linda Chien, also known as Butterfly, is rumoured to have divorced.

According to a report by Taiwanese publication ETtoday, published today (Nov 15), the 40-year-old, who was revealed to be the third party between Taiwanese pop star Show Lo and his ex-girlfriend Grace Chow in the latter's expose in 2020, had returned to Taiwan recently.

Linda and Show had co-hosted long-running variety programme 100% Entertainment, and their flirtatious behaviour had long been noted by fans and media even before Grace's revelations.

Linda was also reportedly the only female artiste signed under Show's management agency Creation Entertainment then.

After Grace's shocking expose in April 2020 about Show's philandering ways, Linda posted an apology on Instagram and left the entertainment industry.

A year after the scandal, Linda was rumoured to have married a doctor from Shanghai and they registered their marriage in the US. They reportedly met through Linda's good friend, television host Momo Chu.

Based on a report by Taiwanese publication Star.Setn today, her ex-husband was said to have accompanied her throughout the scandal and she was persuaded by her in-laws to not return to showbiz then.

However, since earlier this year, there were rumours that Linda wanted to make a comeback in the entertainment industry. As she is now reportedly divorced, there have been speculations that she may return eventually.

