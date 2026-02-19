Local actress Angel Lim announces pregnancy: ‘This is the most tender gift of the new year’

Local actress Angel Lim announced her pregnancy on the first day of Chinese New Year.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Feb 17), the 28-year-old wished everyone a happy new year and wrote: "We are welcoming this new year with this small piece of happiness. This is the most tender gift of the new year.

"May the new year be peaceful and happy for you, and everything goes well as you wish. May this little life nurture slowly in love."

She also posted photos taken with her partner — with his face masked by an emoji — and a fetal ultrasound image.

Angel, known for her works including local drama Victory Lap (2020) and movie The Chosen One (2024), told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published on Feb 18 that she is currently about four months pregnant and does not know the baby's gender yet.

She revealed she had tied the knot for about a year but didn't announce her marriage previously because she felt it was a private matter.

Her husband is a Singaporean who is seven years older and works in the insurance sector. They dated for about three years before marriage.

Angel added: "It isn't any big news, just something that we share between family and friends. Now that we have a baby, I feel that as two adults bringing this little life into this world, we should take responsibility.

"If someone asks, I can't possibly say that I don't have a child. This is a happy event that I want to share with everyone."

Angel, who is managed by local host Dasmond Koh's NoonTalk Media, shared that when the latter heard the news, he congratulated her calmly and told her to rest more, and she was touched by his words.

Since announcing the good news, many local celebrities including Ann Kok, Chen Xiuhuan, Romeo Tan, Kimberly Chia, Grace Teo, Zhai Siming, Yang Yan and Jona Chung congratulated her in the comments section of her post.

She responded to everyone's messages: "Thank you everyone for your concern and congratulations. I have received them well and my heart is full."

