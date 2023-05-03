'Makes me wanna have 3 babies too': Netizens coo over Linda Chung and Myolie Wu's cute children

If looking at other people's cute babies makes all of us want to have our own, governments wouldn't have to worry about falling birth rates.

A post shared by ex-TVB actress Linda Chung yesterday (May 2) shows her and fellow actress Myolie Wu having a gathering with their children.

Linda, 39, wrote : "Full House!"

Indeed, each of them has three children and all six kids are present in the photo.

A few celebrities commented, and it sounds like they either want to join the get-together or have babies themselves.

A screenshot of comments on Linda Chung's Instagram post.

PHOTO: Instagram/Linda Chung

Actress Tavia Yeung, who has two little ones of her own with actor husband Him Law, said: "I wanna join too!"

"You guys are so cute! Makes me wanna have three babies too," singer G. Racie commented.

TVB actresses Priscilla Wong and Yoyo Chen both left multiple emojis with heart-shaped eyes.

Linda married chiropractor Jeremy Leung in 2015 and has Kelly, six, Jared, four, and Anika, one. She is currently based in Vancouver, Canada.

Myolie, 43, has been married to Philip Lee since December 2015 and has Brendan, five, Ryan, three, and Liam, two. She previously dated fellow actor Bosco Wong for eight years.

Some netizens also have ideas of an expanded reunion, including other ex-TVB actors and actresses.

A screenshot of comments on Linda Chung's Instagram post.

PHOTO: Instagram/Linda Chung

One said: "Wish you could reunite with Fala Chen and Tavia and their kids one day!"

"Wah, go and find Aimee (Chan) and take a photo with Aimee and Moses' kids!" another user said.

Linda and Moses Chan worked together as an onscreen couples a few times, including in Heart of Greed (2007) and Yes, Sir, Sorry, Sir! (2011).

A few netizens also had high hopes for the children: "Second generation stars. Future best actors and actresses!"

ALSO READ: If you're at AMK Hub, you may run into Hong Kong actor Benz Hui selling pastries

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com