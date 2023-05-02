'Making a small AV is very satisfying to me': Half-Malaysian Alice Wong becomes Hong Kong's 2nd AV actress

The Asian adult video (AV) industry has been renewed with Malaysian blood.

Hong Kong-Malaysian Alice Wong has officially joined the AV industry and become Hong Kong's second AV star since Erena So.

The 22-year-old just released a 42-min uncensored Category IV adult video helmed by a well-known Taiwanese director.

Hong Kong official film ratings are only limited to Category I, II, IIB and III. Category IV is an unofficial term for uncensored porn films in Hong Kong.

Many netizens compared her performance with Erena, 26, but there was more criticism than praise.

According to Hong Kong media, some people criticised her looks as inferior to Erena's, and that her skin was neither smooth nor fair enough.

A photo montage from Alice Wong's Instagram page.

PHOTO: Instagram/Alice Wong

Some chided her for having tattoos and for her skin lacking lustre, with a user saying: "Did you get poisoned?"

Alice expressed on Instagram Story: "AV is something that everyone will definitely watch. Why is it so surprising that I want to shoot an AV?

"I was able to accomplish what I wanted to do in my life. Making a small AV is already very satisfying to me, and it is not a crime."

She added that AV actresses are human beings too, and everybody will have sex at some point, so she didn't understand their criticism.

"Whether you want to watch it or not, it's your choice, so I don't know why you have to criticise."

Erena debuted in March this year and made quite a splash internationally.

Even Stephen Chow indirectly implied that he has taken a look at Erena's work.

Responding to a question by a netizen about whether he has watched her film, he said: "Hong Kong people will always finish things no matter how hard it is! 'I can't take it' — if they keep saying this, it will spoil the Hong Kong spirit."

"I can't take it" was a phrase reportedly repeated in Erena's debut AV work.

