Stephen Chow answers internet's questions on sex, his ex Jacqueline Law and longtime collaborator Ng Man-tat

If you had one opportunity to ask comedy king Stephen Chow any question, what would it be?

For some, it seems they would like to know what Stephen's sex life is like, and what he thought of some of his late actor friends.

In multiple Instagram Story posts yesterday (April 14), the 60-year-old filmmaker replied to questions that were shot at him by fans in celebration of his one-million-follower milestone on Instagram.

"Is there anything you'd like to say to Ng Man-tat?" A user enquired.

Stephen replied: "I love you, I regret never telling you that in person."

Ng Man-tat was a veteran Hong Kong actor who starred in many of Stephen's movies, usually in roles where he plays an uncle to Stephen's characters, earning him the moniker of Uncle Tat.

Man-tat was diagnosed with heart failure in 2014, and later underwent treatment for liver cancer, an ailment that was only made public in February 2021.

A week later, Man-tat died in his sleep, aged 70.

Stephen was reportedly seen standing at Man-tat's wake and paying respects for some nine minutes while looking sad and haggard in appearance.

In a similar vein, other users also asked if Stephen has any lingering emotions towards actress Jacqueline Law who died in 2012.

"Stephen, do you miss Jacqueline?" An Instagram comment read.

For this, Stephen only shared that he did and didn't give further comment.

Jacqueline was Stephen's ex-girlfriend. They met on the set of The Final Combat (1989) and were in a relationship for three years after.

The actress then dated a Singaporean magnate and businessman for 11 years before tying the knot with him in 2008.

She was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and retired to Singapore with her husband to undergo treatment.

She died in 2012 at her home in Singapore, aged 45.

Sex and going nude

Not every question asked was quite as heavy — some also probed Stephen on personal but lighthearted topics.

"Do you have a favourite sex position?" One user hazarded the opportunity, listing two positions. "As you said, knowledge is like a boundless ocean; have you created any new sex positions? I've tried the Eiffel tower position again and again, but I still can't get a girl!"

Stephen sympathised and replied: "Actually I'm a victim too, the Eiffel tower position hasn't gotten me a girl either."

For the uninitiated, the Eiffel tower is a position used in Stephen's All's Well, Ends Well (1992). In this acrobatic manoeuvre, an individual lifts the other over their head in an upright handstand while they kiss.

He also flipped the script on the user and requested the steps required for sex positions that the user mentioned, adding that he needed to learn them "urgently".

Another also asked if Stephen walks around naked after showering, to which Stephen said: "Before and after showering I would walk around naked, but I've not tried just having my lower half naked.

"Now, I am inspired by you to try it out."

A comment also asked if Stephen has watched Erena (Hong Kong's first Japanese adult video star) and her works.

Stephen responded: "Hong Kong people will always finish things no matter how hard it is! 'I can't take it' — if they keep saying this, it will spoil the Hong Kong spirit."

At first glance, Stephen may have given an oblique response, but it likely implies that he has watched her videos.

