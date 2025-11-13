Influencer Iris Hsieh's death: Malaysian rapper Namewee out on bail till Nov 26

Malaysian rapper Namewee will be released on police bail on Thursday (Nov 13) as investigators await the autopsy report for Taiwanese social media influencer Iris Hsieh.

The investigation papers were referred to the prosecutor's office earlier on Thursday, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus.

"Namewee will be released on police bail (on Nov 13) until Nov 26 while waiting for the deceased's autopsy report to be obtained," he said in a brief statement.

He added that once the autopsy report is available, the papers will be referred back to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

Malaysia's Attorney-General (AG) Dusuki Mokhtar told local media on Wednesday (Nov 12) that there is currently no evidence indicating that the 42-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, is involved in Hsieh's death.

On Nov 3, Namewee was charged with drug use and possession after he was arrested on Oct 22 at a hotel, where officers found nine pills suspected to be ecstasy.

Hsieh was found dead in the bathtub of a Malaysian hotel room on the same day.

Namewee turned himself in on Nov 5, one day after Hsieh's death was reclassified as murder.

