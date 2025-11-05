Namewee reports to Malaysian police for investigations into murder of Taiwanese influencer

Malaysian rapper Namewee has turned himself in to the police for investigations into the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, also known as Hsieh Yu-hsin.

In a social media post early this morning (Nov 5), the 42-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, wrote: "I just arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Johor Bahru and had contacted the police earlier to arrange for a reporting time.

"I have arrived at the police station. Moving forward, I will fully co-operate with the police to assist in their investigations to be accountable to everyone and the family of the deceased. I will not flee. I had personally reported to the police for the seven previous warrants and never once avoided it."

He also shared his post in an Instagram Story and uploaded a reel of himself in front of a police station in Kuala Lumpur.

Namewee's post comes after Iris' death was reclassified as murder by Kuala Lumpur police yesterday.

The 31-year-old influencer, who was in Malaysia to work on a project with Namewee, was found dead in the bathtub of a hotel room on Oct 22. Her cause of death is under investigation and pending post-mortem and toxicology results.

Malaysian media reported earlier that Namewee allegedly found her unconscious in the bathroom and performed CPR before contacting emergency services.

The police found nine pills, suspected to be ecstasy, in the room and arrested him. He later tested positive for drugs and was charged in court for drug use and possession on Oct 24. He was released on bail with the case set for mention on Dec 18.

He insisted he did not take or possess drugs in an Instagram post on Nov 2, adding that the truth will be revealed in two to three months after police investigations.

Police listed Namewee as a suspect whom Iris was last in contact with before her death and contacted his manager yesterday morning for him to report to the police. According to Malaysian media, he was uncontactable.

Following Namewee's post today, Dang Wangi Police Chief ACP Sazalee Adam confirmed that a remand application will be made this morning.

Namewee's lawyer Joshua Tay also told Malay Mail that his client arrived at the police station at 1.10am to lodge a police report and will assist in investigations.

