Malaysian rapper Namewee says he tried to save influencer Iris Hsieh: 'The scene will forever remain in my mind'

Malaysian rapper Namewee said he did his utmost best to resuscitate Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, in his first public statement since being released on police bail on Thursday (Nov 13).

Hsieh was found dead in the bathroom of a Kuala Lumpur hotel room on Oct 22, where Namewee was also staying.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, said in a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 14) that he failed to save Hsieh. According to earlier media reports, he had performed CPR on her.

"My first time watching a person die in front of me; I'm extremely sad, helpless and shocked," he wrote in Mandarin.

"The scene will forever remain in my mind..."

Namewee also urged netizens to stop making disparaging comments about Hsieh.

"I hope for people to not judge one's occupation, [Hsieh] having an OnlyFans account doesn't mean that she is an immoral person," he said.

Of his nine days spent in police remand, Namewee recounted spending over eight hours daily giving his statement to investigators from various police units, whom he said were "very professional".

Namewee was arrested on Oct 22 after officers found pills suspected to be ecstasy. He was charged with drug use and possession on Oct 24 and released on bail.

When Hsieh's death was reclassified as murder on Nov 4, the rapper surrendered himself to police the day after.

On Nov 12, Malaysia's Attorney-General (AG) Dusuki Mokhtar told local media that there is currently no evidence indicating that Namewee is involved in causing Hsieh's death.

"However, if there are any new findings, the AGC (Attorney-General's Chambers) will take appropriate action," he was quoted as saying.

