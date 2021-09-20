Marco Ngai's daughter saved him from suicide

The last two years have been tough on almost everyone with the pandemic unleashing its fury, and Hong Kong actor Marco Ngai, too, faced many challenges.

His 12-year marriage with Zhang Lihua ended, and then he had no income for almost a year-and-a-half due to the pandemic, the 53-year-old shared in an interview.

His mental health wasn't at its best, so much so that he visited a psychologist. He admitted that he even considered ending his life, but it was his daughter Jessica who put a pause to these thoughts.

He was quoted saying: "My daughter saved me because I told myself that she cannot lose me, so I took a step back." He also tried to remain happy in front of his daughter all the time because "if she knew about this, it would affect her forever".

'While I am an great dad, I could have been a better husband'

His ex-wife Lihua, who is 20 years his junior, was rumoured to have cheated on him multiple times. In fact, things were not rosy between them for quite some time.

Hong Kong media revealed that they slept in separate rooms for more than five years, but tried to act normal for the sake of their daughter.

On why his marriage didn't last, Marco said that while he's an outstanding father, he could have been a better husband.

He mentioned that there are no right or wrong parties in a divorce.

"It can happen because people change and even I changed a lot," Marco said. He added that maybe he neglected his wife while paying too much attention to their daughter.

Marco also said he is open to finding a partner who can move in with him but they may not tie the knot.

About his break-up with Joyce Tang

Hong Kong actress Joyce Tang and Marco were once TVB's golden couple, dating for close to a decade before breaking up in 2007.

Marco shared that he and Joyce actually never had any plans to take their relationship to the next level. After being together for so many years, all of a sudden, they "lost their feelings" for each other.

He explained that he had no plans of getting married to Joyce because he was afraid that he wouldn't be able to differentiate between real and reel. While he loved Joyce, he also found himself distancing from the relationship the more popular she got.

Joyce later married Matthew Chu in 2013, and Marco said "seeing the couple happy makes him very happy."

Reach out for help if you are going through a mental health slump

If you need help or know anyone going through mental stress, reach out to them.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in theAsianparent.