Marcus Chin buys retirement home in Johor but he's not ready to retire yet

Marcus Chin is at the age to retire but he's got no interest in doing so.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News yesterday (Oct 5), the 69-year-old veteran actor-getai performer revealed that he has bought an apartment in a retirement village situated in Johor.

However, Marcus said: "I'm not rich, how can I retire? Unless I'm dying, I'll keep working."

According to him, a "happy retirement" is something only a multi-millionaire would be able to say.

"In fact, when one stops working, no sense of satisfaction can be gained. There is no sense of accomplishment, goals or interests in life — except maybe a need for security. For that, the individual will need to have money."

Moreover, with the rising costs of living, the amount of money needed to retire has also increased.

Marcus speculated that one would need about a million dollars at retirement in order to live comfortably.

Coincidentally, his ex-girlfriend and the daughter he has with her both live in Johor, too.

His ex-girlfriend Eileen Cheah is his former assistant who is 32 years younger. Their daughter, born just a year prior to the couple's breakup, recently celebrated her 12th birthday in August.

To Marcus, the ideal life isn't one where he retires, but one where he will never need to retire.

"If I retire and stay at home, am I only waiting to die? It's still better to find something to do even when I'm older," Marcus said.

Instead of planning for retirement, he instead actively preserves his health and fitness, paying close attention to his diet and monitoring his health, Shin Min reported.

The Chinese daily also said the apartment purchase was because Marcus is the ambassador of the retirement home, which saw him receiving the highest payout he's ever gotten in an endorsement.

"They let me buy a unit in the retirement village at a very favourable price," he admitted.

At 700 square feet with one room and one living room, Marcus will be living modestly.

"I live alone," he explained. "Why should it be big?"

Elaborating on the facilities, he added that the retirement village is only meant for occupants aged 50 and above.

The village will have indoor golf courses, four swimming pools, cinemas and karaoke facilities. Three nutritionist-designed meals are available per day and housekeepers and medical staff are available for residents.

Additionally, there are safety systems in place such as infrared sensors and emergency helplines to aid the elderly.

ALSO READ: Chew Chor Meng renovates landed home of 16 years to include lift and ramps for future ahead

khooyihang@asiaone.com