Mario Ho and wife Ming Xi welcome second child

It seems like congratulations are in order for Mario Ho and his wife Ming Xi.

Mario, the son of late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho, went on Weibo earlier today (Nov 3) to share the arrival of his second child — a daughter.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur wrote: "Our precious beloved daughter, the world welcomes you!"

Model Ming Xi, 32, also revealed the news on Weibo and posted a picture of the family holding hands but not of her daughter's face. She explained: "Hi everyone, the little one is still shy."

According to a Weibo post by Mario's cousin, the baby has been named Romee.

The couple had their son Ronaldo in 2019 and Mario said then that he finally fulfilled his father's wish of having a grandson.

As to why he named his son Ronaldo, Mario said that he hopes his child would be tall, handsome, and talented.

Mario first met Ming through his sister Sabrina. The couple fell in love and started dating after being paired up on the reality dating show Mr Left, Mr Right in 2017.

After he popped the question in a fairy tale proposal in an upscale Shanghai mall in May 2019, the couple registered their marriage and became parents within six months.

