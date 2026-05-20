Marital rumours: Newlywed Charlene Choi addresses claims of troubles with husband, Mayday's Ashin said to have married assistant

Newlywed Charlene Choi addresses claims of troubles with husband

Hong Kong singer-actress Charlene Choi has addressed claims of her having marital troubles.

Charlene, 43, married 33-year-old fitness instructor Elvis Lam in April this year.

Rumours of their marriage being on the rocks less than a month in recently circulated on Chinese social media, with some claiming she had moved out of their home.

There were also claims that Gillian Chung, Charlene's singing partner in the group Twins, didn't attend the wedding ceremony due to a rift.

Charlene denied the allegations through her manager, clarifying that Gillian did attend the wedding, and she and Lam are currently still on their honeymoon.

Mayday's Ashin said to have married assistant

Another rumour floating on the internet recently is of Ashin from Taiwanese band Mayday getting hitched in secret.

It began when a netizen reportedly posted photos of an insurance policy they claimed the 50-year-old had purchased.

The beneficiary was allegedly his assistant surnamed Hong, who was listed as his wife in the supposed document and has been speculated to be his girlfriend for years. The pair have been seen travelling and shopping together over the years.

The group's agency B'in Music subsequently released a statement to address the claims: "This is false information, thank you for your concern."

Ashin is currently the only bachelor in the band, which also has members Monster, Stone, Masa and Guan You.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com