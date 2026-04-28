Charlene Choi marries fitness instructor boyfriend

Charlene Choi has married her fitness instructor boyfriend Elvis Lam.

The 43-year-old Hong Kong singer-actress announced the good news in a social media post today, together with their wedding photo.

She wrote in the post: "Congratulations to me for marrying you. Congratulations to you for marrying me. Please take care of me in the future. Thank you everyone for your well wishes."

Elvis, 33, also made a similar post on his Instagram account today.

Charlene publicly acknowledged their relationship in January after they were photographed together on numerous occasions, including attending Terence Lam's concert and at Charlene's birthday party.

According to reports then, they had already announced their relationship to their friends and have a cat together.

Lam is a well-known fitness instructor within the Hong Kong entertainment scene, having co-founded a gym and served as personal trainer to celebrities including Hong Kong singer Kenny Kwan.

Charlene was married to actor-singer Ronald Cheng from 2006 to 2010 after working together in the film Hidden Heroes (2004). She later dated actor William Chan but broke up in 2015.

She subsequently dated billionaire Anthony Shi for six years before breaking up in 2023.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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