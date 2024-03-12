'This only means he has good qualities': Wang Yuqing's girlfriend doesn't mind his 3 divorces

When you really love someone, you might not care what others think.

For local actor Wang Yuqing and his non-celebrity girlfriend Norah Zhang, his past three marriages have never been a topic of concern in their relationship.

"This only means that Yuqing has good qualities, so someone wants him," the 51-year-old told Shin Min Daily News in a report published yesterday (March 11).

Zhang, who has been dating Yuqing for seven years, added: "Besides, if I don't mind, what does it have to do with other people?"

The 63-year-old actor was married thrice — to former actress Chen Bifeng from 1987 to 1990, former actress Tracer Wong from 1991 to 1993 and non-celebrity Liang Liling from 2001 to 2011. He shares two sons and a stepson with Liang.

In an interview in 2022, Yuqing revealed that his marital history is "nothing to be proud of" and the matter being brought up frequently is not by his choice but because he is a public figure.

Zhang also shared with the Chinese daily that while he is frequently criticised by the public about this, he and his ex-wives actually get along very well, "just like friends".

She revealed that she and Yuqing met 20 years ago while she was working in an advertising company and became acquainted when he filmed his first health product commercial.

She added: "We didn't have any sparks then."

While she did not share how they eventually got together, Zhang said that whenever she was facing pressure from work, the first person she thought about was Yuqing.

"He always makes people feel safe and secure," she said, adding that he was a good listener and provided her with a sense of assurance when she was at her most vulnerable.

Yuqing and Zhang announced their relationship through the former's Facebook post in 2019, where he referred to her as his "princess". They are operating a few businesses together, including food and beverage and health products.

Although the nickname still sticks till now, over the years, it has also morphed into a more endearing term — "wife".

When Shin Min asked if the couple has considered marriage before, Zhang shared that they almost got married a few years ago at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We could only have 50 people at the celebration then. But Yuqing is very popular in the industry and everyone was ready to go to his wedding… As such, there were a lot of people to be invited!" she said, adding that they eventually held it off due to the restrictions.

At present, they are happy with the state of their relationship and she also believes that marriage needs to be acted on impulse.

"Maybe one day when we suddenly feel the urge to get married again, we will do it right away!" she said.

