Medusa, Pennywise, Chinese vampire: This is what celebrities dressed up as for Halloween 2025

It's the spookiest time of the year, and here are the looks celebs served over Halloween 2025.

1. Katseye

Global girl group Katseye paid homage to the one and only Mariah Carey, with each member dressing up as a different era of the legendary singer's career.

First up, we have Lara Raj channelling Mariah's look in her music video for Obsessed from 2009.

Manon dressed up as a bride from 2005's We Belong Together.

With Megan, we got Mariah's 1999 hit Heartbreaker.

Going further back in time, Sophia gave us Honey from 1997.

Daniela put on a pair of rollerblades and kneepads for 1995's Fantasy.

And who can forget All I Want For Christmas Is You (1994)?

Yoonchae certainly didn't, with her Santa catsuit.

2. Lisa

Blackpink's Lisa cuts a terrifying figure as Jibaro from the horror series Love Death + Robots.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQdza9HkcDp/?img_index=1[/embed]

She is dressed head to toe in gold with Thai elements interspersed with the menacing siren's costume.

3. Demi Lovato

Here's a real throwback.

Demi Lovato dressed up as her haunting alter-ego Poot Lovato for Halloween, on the 10th anniversary of the meme's origin.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQcdn4PEoXK/[/embed]

The unfortunate photo, where the singer-actress was bathed in camera flash, sparked jokes galore back in 2015, with fans saying it was actually her twin sister Poot who had been let out of the basement.

4. Patricia Mok

Local actress-comedian Patricia Mok dressed up as an empress jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire), complete with rotting skin.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQeXHpQgRaV/[/embed]

5. Naniwa Danshi

Japanese boy band Naniwa Danshi went all out for Halloween, with costumes ranging from anime to fine art.

We had Kyohei Takahashi as Sasuke from Naruto, Shunsuke Michieda as Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul, Ryusei Onishi as male Ranma from Ranma 1/2, Kento Nagao as Chrollo from Hunter x Hunter and Daigo Nishihata as Tanjiro from Demon Slayer.

It wasn't just Japanese media they referenced, as Joichiro Fujiwara dressed up as Kevin from Home Alone and Kazuya Ohashi portrayed Johannes Vermeer's 17th century painting Girl With a Pearl Earring.

6. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is another huge anime fan, and this year she was Choso from Jujutsu Kaisen.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQbv3PXkdiN/?img_index=1[/embed]

This isn't the only time she's shared her love for the series, as the American rapper sang in her 2024 song Hot Girl Otaku: "Can't touch me like Gojo / Look good in all my photos."

7. Gerald Koh and Sophie Gollifer

Gold 905 radio DJs Gerald Koh and Sophie Gollifer dressed up as Anna and Elsa from Frozen — just don't look too hard at Sophie's pink Crocs.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQc_DV2Ekua/?img_index=1[/embed]

Gerald's daughter Gemma also made for the cutest pumpkin.

8. Keke Palmer

Back in 2023, Keke Palmer and her son Leodis dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein and Dr Frankenstein, and this year they're back at it again.

Seeing double? So are we as they're both Snoop Dogg.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQXpblhEt8k/?img_index=1[/embed]

9. Kourtney Kardashian

This year's Bride of Frankenstein, however, is Kourtney Kardashian.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DP7cCeFEh5d/?img_index=1[/embed]

The reality TV star, who previously claimed to be the "Queen of Halloween", also shared Instagram Stories of her California home decorated for the occasion.

10. Paris Hilton

Oops, she did it again!

Paris Hilton paid homage to her pal Britney Spears in 2023, dressing up as the latter did in her Toxic (2003) music video.

This year, the businesswoman and socialite is starting off "Halloweek" as Britney in a red catsuit popularised by her 2000 single Oops!... I Did It Again.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQUSbqxDriZ/?img_index=1[/embed]

On another day, Paris, her husband Carter Reum and their two children Phoenix and London dressed up as characters from the movies Toy Story.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQW4Fx4jhDh/?img_index=1[/embed]

Take a peek at the bottom of Carter's boot as Woody. We certainly know who he belongs to.

11. Ballistik Boyz from Exile Tribe

You can never go wrong with dressing up as pirates for Halloween, just ask Ballistik Boyz from Exile Tribe.

The seven-member J-pop group, comprising Miku Fukahori, Rikiya Okuda, Masahiro Sunada, Ryuta Hidaka, Yoshiyuki Kanou, Ryusei Kainuma and Riki Matsui donned bandanas, fake scars and more.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQb3vfnCZd7/[/embed]

12. Ed Sheeran

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran embraced his red hair this Halloween dressing up as ginger-haired shapeshifter Pennywise from Stephen King's novel It. He uploaded an Instagram Reel of him transforming into the spooky clown, waving to little kids on the streets, and attempting to eat a slice of pizza outdoors in strong wind.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQesIAAArEN/?img_index=1[/embed]

13. Heidi Klum

And finally, Halloween wouldn't be complete without Heidi Klum.



The model-TV personality previously teased that her costume this year will be "ugly" and it was unveiled to be Medusa from Greek mythology. She told E! News that she took 10 hours to create the look, complete with writhing snakes as hair, "ugly, super scary face" and pointy teeth.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQgKgInDVSM/?img_index=1[/embed]



[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jShXMnNNWQ[/embed]

