'Mum looks thinner now': Shaun Chen spent around 8 hours travelling home to Malaysia

The Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) has allowed many families to finally reunite after being painfully separated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For local actor Shaun Chen, this meant being able to see his elder parents after 22 months. However, his journey back to Seremban took around eight hours.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the 43-year-old actor shared his experience of making the trip back home with his wife Celine and two daughters (six-year-old Nellie and three-year-old Neia).

Setting off on Nov 30, Shaun and his family took an hour-long flight to Kuala Lumpur and landed at 3.30pm. They had to take the compulsory antigen rapid test and the entire process (including the queue) took about three hours.

By the time they were done, it was past 7pm. The family ate and drove back to Seremban, only reaching home after 10pm. The entire journey took around 8 hours.

Shaun told the Chinese daily that his parents have aged.

He said: "They've all become older. My mum looks thinner now but she's in good health. It's not convenient for her to move around much but she's able to get around with a walking stick."

Besides having some issues with her leg, Shaun shared that his mother had a minor stroke, a heart bypass operation, high cholesterol and is diabetic.

"When I looked into my mum's eyes, they were full of gratitude... My dad didn't have a big reaction, so we just hugged," he said.

Celebrating his daughter's birthday in Malaysia and future plans

While in Malaysia, Shaun took the time to visit his relatives. But he pointed out the visits were all "low-key" since it is still difficult to have large gatherings during the pandemic.

Shaun also shared that his sister hosted a party to celebrate Nellie‘s sixth birthday on Dec 5.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (Dec 6), Shaun wrote in Chinese: "Today is the happiest day for my wife and I. Mum and Dad wish you happiness and good health. May you excel in your studies. You'll be in Primary 1 next year."

When asked about his future plans, Shaun said that his wife and daughters will stay in Malaysia until Jan 2, 2022. But since he is the producer for an upcoming thriller film Geylang, he will return to Singapore at the end of December to prep for the film.

Will he be able to spend Christmas with his family though?

"It depends on whether I need to head back earlier for work. I haven’t bought the ticket and I haven’t decided yet," Shaun said.

