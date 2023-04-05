'My mum is very famous': Christopher Lee and Fann Wong tickled by son Zed's school composition

Children's shoddy school work can be a cause of headaches for parents but Zed's composition about his mum, local actress Fann Wong, caused much hilarity to his parents instead.

Dad Christopher Lee recently told Taiwanese media ET Today that the boy knew about his parents' occupation since young and even mentioned them in his composition, writing things like: "My mum is Fann Wong and she is very famous."

Christopher recounted to reporters that when the couple read it, they were both extremely tickled and burst out in laughter. They told him: "You actually wrote 'very famous'! Can you be more low profile about things?"

From left: Fann Wong, Christopher Lee and their son Zed celebrating Fann's birthday in January 2023. PHOTO: Instagram/Fann Wong

PHOTO: Instagram/Fann Wong

Christopher, 51, and Fann, 52, have been married since 2009, and had Zed in 2014.

Last year, Christopher filmed the movie Workers in Taiwan, which takes the story 11 years before the award-winning HBO television series of the same title. One plotline involves a touching reconciliation between Christopher's character Ah Qi and his son Xiaojie.

In reality, however, the veteran actor shared that Zed, eight, is not old enough to develop conflicts with his parents yet.

In reference to a scene where Xiaojie accidentally catches his parents being intimate, Christopher was asked what he would do in such a situation in reality. He laughed and doubted that would ever happen.

Nonetheless, he added calmly: "(My son would understand that) it is a natural interaction, so it won't be a problem."

Christopher won the Golden Bell Award for Best Actor in a Mini-series or Television Film for Workers in 2021.

In Workers the movie, Ah Qi (Christopher) and Ah Qin (Alex Ko) become good friends with Chang Ge (Yu An-shun) and Ah Quan (Hsueh Shih-ling) during the construction of a large-scale public project.

Relying on his intuition and luck, Ah Qi hopes to get onto a variety show and realise his dream of getting rich. He ropes in his wife Mei-fung (Peggy Tseng) and son Xiaojie to participate in the show to win the grand prize.

Workers is currently showing in cinemas in Taiwan.

