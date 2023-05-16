'My resting place from wars': James Seah and Nicole Chang Min give tour of white-themed new home

You don't need three guesses to tell what James Seah's favourite colour is.

The local actor recently shared on Instagram a tour of his new home with his influencer wife Nicole Chang Min, and the stand-out colour is white.

From the wallpaper, doors, sofas, beds, to countertops, cabinets and toilets… you name it, everything is white, if not off-white, in colour.

In his caption, he quoted philosopher Michel de Montaigne: "My home… it is my retreat and resting place from wars, I try to keep this corner as a haven against the tempest outside, as I do another corner in my soul."

The colour scheme makes his home look like a minimalist's heaven indeed.

In the video, James, 32, opens the main door and viewers are immediately greeted by a white counter and high seats facing the window semi-covered with white blinds.

Light brown wood is the next dominant element in his house decor, giving off a contemporary Scandinavian vibe. Right next to the sofa are the dining table and benches in light brown wood.

The kitchen is separated from the living area by a transparent sliding door. The kitchen cabinets and island are mainly white, with some light wood accents. Judging by the view from the kitchen windows, it appears their flat is located on a high floor.

Then, viewers are led to the study through a door with wood panelling that fits seamlessly into the corridor wall, followed by the master bedroom.

The master bedroom is in mostly black and white, but viewers are greeted by a pop of colour with an orange recliner beside the bed. The double sink is merged with the bedroom while the master toilet sports walls which are mostly light brown instead of white.

There is also a study area hidden in the bedroom, separated by a transparent door.

James' showbiz friends, including actors Ayden Sng, Charlie Goh and Chen Xi, congratulated him and Nicole in the comment section. Fans were impressed too.

"This is truly the master of Danshari," a comment read, referring to the Japanese philosophy of decluttering. This also happens to be the theme of James' recent Mediacorp drama Fix My Life, where he plays Fan Shede, who makes a name for himself as a 'declutterer' helping others get rid of excess items in their homes.

"So beautiful and serene," read another comment.

James and Nicole were married in a glitzy star-studded wedding at 1-Atico in Ion Orchard in January 2022. Celebrities who attended the wedding included Desmond Tan, Pierre Png, Jeremy Chan, Elvin Ng, Shane Pow and Paige Chua.

In an interview with AsiaOne in May last year, James mentioned that they were renting a place while waiting for the keys to their BTO flat.

