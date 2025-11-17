'I can cook fried chicken, fried rice and curry': Namewee advertises for jobs and sponsors amid Iris Hsieh murder probe

Malaysian musician Namewee is seeking job opportunities after being released on bail amid ongoing investigations into Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh's murder.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, divulged on Monday (Nov 17) that his upcoming work projects throughout 2026 have been cancelled.

"As the case is still pending trial and the report has yet to be released, it will take months for an investigation outcome," he wrote in a Facebook post.

In his typical tongue-in-cheek style, Namewee said he is open to doing "behind-the-scene" jobs and grunt work: "I can cook fried chicken, fried rice and curry, wash crockery and install window grilles.

"Things that I don't know how to do, I can learn. As long as I earn an income."

The singer added that his yearly song for the Chinese New Year is ready, but the sponsor has "run off" - presumably due to his arrest.

Promising that the song has no profanities or inappropriate content and is "better than all CNY songs from the previous years", Namewee said he would even compose a promotional jingle for any prospective sponsor.

"If the MV (music video) gets less than 10 million views, I'll refund half the sponsorship amount. If something 'happens' before CNY, I'll refund the full amount," he boldly stated, perhaps referencing the criminal investigation.

For over a decade, Namewee has released CNY songs which are usually themed around the zodiac of the year.

His CNY 2025 song titled Snake's Coming has been viewed 7.4 million times on YouTube, while his 2024 song named The People Of The Dragon has recorded over 11 million views.

Namewee was first arrested on Oct 22 on drug charges after Iris was found dead in the bathroom of a Kuala Lumpur hotel room that they were in.

He was released on bail on Oct 24 after being charged with drug use and possession but surrendered himself to police after her death was reclassified as murder on Nov 4.

He spent nine days in police remand before being released on Nov 13, as there is currently no evidence indicating that he is involved in causing her death.

Iris was cremated in Malaysia on Nov 16 after the police released her body, with her parents watching her funeral service via a video stream.

