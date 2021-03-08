Ng Man Tat has been cremated, ashes will be brought back to Malaysia

Hong Kong veteran actor Ng Man Tat has been cremated at 12.23pm today (March 8), according to news outlet TVB Entertainment News.

There was a private service for family and friends at Hung Hom Universal Funeral this morning, after which his body was taken to Cape Collinson Crematorium with his only son carrying his memorial portrait.

Man Tat's second wife, Malaysian Hou Shan Yan, was also present.

According to a statement issued by his family, his ashes will be brought back to Malaysia — having lived in Johor Bahru for many years with his wife, daughter, and son — as per his wishes.

Man Tat's brother told Hong Kong media: "Man Tat told me this at the hospital, that he hoped to return to Malaysia to be with his wife and children."

The 70-year-old died on Feb 27 in a Hong Kong hospital after a battle with liver cancer.

