Nicholas Tse instructs son Lucas, 16, in thoughtful gesture at airport

Like father, like son?

Hong Kong actor-chef Nicholas Tse is a private person and not much is known about his interactions with his two sons, Lucas and Quintus, who live with their mother, Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung.

But fans were given a glimpse in a video posted by Sing Tao Headline to YouTube on Aug 4.

Nicholas, 42, and Lucas, 16 recently went to Australia for three weeks, and were captured on camera by the Hong Kong publication when they returned to Hong Kong on Aug 3.

In the clip, reporters focused on Nicholas while Lucas walked behind at a distance. Upon their arrival, Nicholas' assistant took over his trolley of luggage and pushed it for him, while Lucas continued pushing his own trolley.

Reporters asked Nicholas if Lucas learnt skiing from him on this trip, and he responded that the teen had learnt skiing even before going on this trip.

[[nid:641865]]

During the interview, Nicholas noticed that a random trolley was blocking the reporter's way and cleared the path for them by returning the trolley back to its original line at the side.

Upon arriving at the pick-up point, Nicholas asked Lucas to move his bags to the car on his own. After which, he also asked Lucas to return the trolley to its rightful place.

When airport staff hurried to help him out, Lucas nodded sheepishly a few times to show his appreciation.

The Hong Kong reporters noted what Nicholas and Lucas did and pointed out that Lucas has a good upbringing.

Both Nicholas and Lucas then spoke briefly and tapped each other on the shoulders and arms before leaving in separate cars.

Nicholas and Cecilia married in 2006 and Lucas was born a year later. Their second son Quintus was born in 2010. The couple filed for divorce in 2011 and since 2014, Nicholas has reportedly been with Faye Wong, whom he had dated briefly from 2000 to 2003.

ALSO READ: Former pop star Stella Ng professes love for new beau in Instagram post

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com