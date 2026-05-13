Nick Teo reveals absent father in tribute to mum: 'You held up our world'

With an absent parent, someone has to pick up the pieces — for Nick Teo, his mum is his hero.

The local actor took to Instagram on Mother's Day (May 10) to dedicate a tribute to his single mum, where he revealed that his father "chose to leave" his family when he was in secondary school.

The 36-year-old shared that after his father's departure, his mother had taken on the responsibility of raising him and his two siblings on her own. Consequently, she went out to work after being a housewife for more than 20 years.

The salary wasn't high yet she worked tirelessly, Nick wrote, standing for long hours and carrying heavy loads.

"Clearly, you were the one who suffered the most but you had to be the pillar of this family," said Nick. "You always saved the best for us, and would remember what we liked to eat and secretly buy it for us, while you often just ate bread for your meals.

"You don't say 'I love you' often and rarely hug us or have physical intimacy with us, but your love was never lacking. It's hidden in every meal, in every 'You eat first'. It was also hidden in all those years you've endured, carrying us through as you gritted your teeth."

In the post, he shared heartwarming pictures focused on his mother in his special moments, where he and his actress wife Hong Ling — whom he married in December 2023 — knelt before her during their wedding tea ceremony.

He also shared a picture of mother and son holding his first-ever Star Awards trophy which he won at this year's ceremony in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes category.

Nick concluded: "Thank you, mum. Thank you for doing it on your own — you held up our world. We hope you'll be proud of us now."

Hong Ling, 31, also took to the comments to voice her gratitude for her mother-in-law, writing: "Thank you mama for a wonderful son!"

The couple is currently filming the drama In His Hands (formerly named Crisis Man), starring Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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