No shows? No problem. Check out these early movie releases this CNY weekend

It was reported yesterday (Jan 23) that film studios in China have cancelled the global release of movies such as Jackie Chan's Vanguard, Wang Baoqiang's Detective Chinatown 3, Eddie Peng's The Rescue, as well as the animation film Jiang Zi Ya: Legend of Deification.

The decision was made in an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. According to media reports, the number of confirmed cases in China has leapt to 830 with the death toll rising from 18 to 25.

Following the cancellation, it was announced that the four movies were also pulled from Singapore theatres this weekend. Two Hong Kong CNY movies — Enter the Fat Dragon and All's Well End's Well 2020 — will open as scheduled.

If you're one of those who have made plans to catch some festive movies to ring in the Year of the Rat, fret not. The movies below have bumped up their release date to Jan 25.

SECRET ZOO (PG13, 118 minutes)

Based on a web comic, this Korean comedy sees a lawyer from a prestigious law firm attempt to save a zoo from bankruptcy by getting the staff to wear animal suits and act like animals with quirky habits.

THE GRAND GRANDMASTER (PG13, 117 minutes)

In this Hong Kong motivational action comedy flick, Dayo Wong plays a disgraced martial artist who sullied his reputation after losing a fight to a female passer-by. But after realising the truth about the mysterious woman, he challenges her to a final combat to regain his reputation, but he gradually falls in love with her.

YOUR LOVE SONG (PG, 119 minutes)

Get some tissues ready because this Taiwanese romance seems poised to be a tearjerker. Three individuals who have hit rock bottom in their career, love life and family relations, cross paths and embark on a journey that juxtaposes dreams and reversal of fortune.

A MOMENT OF HAPPINESS (PG, 84 minutes)

Not everyone is who they say they are, and this Malaysian holiday comedy follows a girl who puts on a facade of a rich girl and becomes a famous Internet personality. But as she finds love in the form of a wealthy Thai backpacker, will she be able to keep up pretences?

BOMBSHELL (NC16: Coarse Language and Sexual References, 109 minutes)

The Fox News playbook is turned on its head in this eye-opening and comically-astute story of three heroic women who take on the network's rampant culture of sexism and topple one of the world's most powerful men, media giant Roger Ailes. Their individual battles become headline news when their interweaving stories collide in one of the most salacious instances of corporate sexual harassment. Sneak peeks on Jan 25 - 29, movie opens Jan 30.

