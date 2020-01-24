No shows? No problem. Check out these early movie releases this CNY weekend

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/GVPicturesSG
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

It was reported yesterday (Jan 23) that film studios in China have cancelled the global release of movies such as Jackie Chan's Vanguard, Wang Baoqiang's Detective Chinatown 3, Eddie Peng's The Rescue, as well as the animation film Jiang Zi Ya: Legend of Deification.

The decision was made in an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. According to media reports, the number of confirmed cases in China has leapt to 830 with the death toll rising from 18 to 25.

Following the cancellation, it was announced that the four movies were also pulled from Singapore theatres this weekend. Two Hong Kong CNY movies — Enter the Fat Dragon and All's Well End's Well 2020 — will open as scheduled.

If you're one of those who have made plans to catch some festive movies to ring in the Year of the Rat, fret not. The movies below have bumped up their release date to Jan 25.

SECRET ZOO (PG13, 118 minutes)

Based on a web comic, this Korean comedy sees a lawyer from a prestigious law firm attempt to save a zoo from bankruptcy by getting the staff to wear animal suits and act like animals with quirky habits.

THE GRAND GRANDMASTER (PG13, 117 minutes)

In this Hong Kong motivational action comedy flick, Dayo Wong plays a disgraced martial artist who sullied his reputation after losing a fight to a female passer-by. But after realising the truth about the mysterious woman, he challenges her to a final combat to regain his reputation, but he gradually falls in love with her.

YOUR LOVE SONG (PG, 119 minutes)

Get some tissues ready because this Taiwanese romance seems poised to be a tearjerker. Three individuals who have hit rock bottom in their career, love life and family relations, cross paths and embark on a journey that juxtaposes dreams and reversal of fortune.

A MOMENT OF HAPPINESS (PG, 84 minutes)

Not everyone is who they say they are, and this Malaysian holiday comedy follows a girl who puts on a facade of a rich girl and becomes a famous Internet personality. But as she finds love in the form of a wealthy Thai backpacker, will she be able to keep up pretences?

BOMBSHELL (NC16: Coarse Language and Sexual References, 109 minutes)

The Fox News playbook is turned on its head in this eye-opening and comically-astute story of three heroic women who take on the network's rampant culture of sexism and topple one of the world's most powerful men, media giant Roger Ailes. Their individual battles become headline news when their interweaving stories collide in one of the most salacious instances of corporate sexual harassment. Sneak peeks on Jan 25 - 29, movie opens Jan 30.

Win tickets to Bombshell here! 

ALSO READ: Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
movies Chinese New Year CNY 2020

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year
Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
&#039;Better safe than sorry&#039;: Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
'Better safe than sorry': Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace than reported: Sources
Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace than reported: Sources
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES