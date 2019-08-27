Not so 'happily ever after'? Ku Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun reportedly quarrelled for 6 hours on the set of Newlywed Diary

Appearance can be deceiving, and it would seem like there's much more than meets the eye when it comes to Ku Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun.
Industry insiders have shed more light on the nature of their relationship, showing that a storm had been brewing beneath their lovely couple image.
As the Ku-Ahn saga continues to be the talk of the town, it's inevitable that it becomes the topic in Monday's (Aug 26) episode of Korean talk show Rumour Has It.
In the talk show, the producer of Newlyweds Diary spilt the tea on the couple with a bold claim — the saccharine couple act they were known for on the reality show had always been a farce.
While the nature of the show meant that their daily interactions were shown on camera, most of their arguments had not been filmed. According to the show's producer, the couple would often go into a room without cameras and fight for hours.
In fact, the longest tiff lasted six hours.
Surprisingly (or not), it would also appear that this isn't the first time their fights had been mentioned. More specifically, it was first reported by Soompi on Feb 2017, right after the show's premiere.
Though many thought it to be a regular lovers' spat between newlyweds who had yet to match each other's lifestyle, the writer of Newlyweds Diary already had some concerns.
He said: "Ahn Jae-hyun was shown as the world's romanticist on Newlyweds Diary, but he made mistakes that most husbands make. He doesn't have sense, and he says things he shouldn't say." The writer added: "I'm personally bothered when I see Ahn Jae-hyun. He's the kind of husband who makes you think, 'You've made the fight big now. You should sit down and talk and listen to her'."
The cast also noted that as Jae-hyun has an upcoming drama and variety show, he's become increasingly desperate to confirm their divorce despite Hye-sun's blatant refusal.
Where this road will lead to, we still don't know, but it's probably safe to say it's high time they go their separate ways.
