Other celebs show off local languages when overseas. K-pop's Jessi spouts Hokkien expletives instead

Some celebrities like to show off their appreciation for other countries by learning about their language or slang — case in point, K-pop idols speaking Singlish or showing their knowledge of it while in Singapore.

Then there's Jessi.

The American-born South Korean singer-rapper went one step further by learning to swear in her fans' languages instead.

Last July, during her concert in Taiwan, the 35-year-old asked her fans at one point: "What is motherf***** [in your language]?"

Talk about icebreakers.

She was quickly enlightened with a Hokkien profanity, which she proceeded to articulate while they cheered and laughed.

She explained her unconventional ways: "You know when you learn a new language, you always learn cursing first right? When I first came to Korea, I didn't know any Korean, so I learnt to curse first."

Back in Taiwan for the countdown party on Dec 31, Jessi once again turned her performance into a lesson in Hokkien expletives.

Between performing her hits, which included Nunu Nana, Zoom and Gum, it was clear she was seeking to educate herself further.

"Before I leave, I need to learn some new words. Not k**, another word."

[[nid:665207]]

The crowd duly assisted, but she learnt that one of them is similar in severity to the Korean version of the F-bomb.

"Hey no, no, no! K** is cuter. K**!" she laughed.

The banter carried on for a while, which eventually involved mothers and reproductive organs, prompting Jessi to ask: "Is it okay? I am not going to get into trouble?"

Despite swearing on live TV, Jessi's colourful language was eventually tempered by noticing a baby in the audience.

"Oh there's a baby! And I cursed. You guys are bad! You made me curse in front of a baby! You bad people. You k**!" she concluded.

This is not the first time Jessi has picked up local expletives from her fans.

When she performed in the Philippines in December 2022, she was taught a Tagalog swear by her fans under false pretences.

"Love you, Manila. But y'all need to stop setting me up and teaching me bad words and telling me it means 'I love you'," Jessi wrote in an Instagram post after the concert.

ALSO READ: 'I can sleep anywhere': Celest Chong on how she powered through filming 18 scenes a day

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.