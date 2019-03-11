Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans

Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

"Wah, so many chiobu in the audience!" was how Korean pop group Pentagon's Hongseok greeted fans at the final concert of their Prism tour last night (Nov 2) at The Star Theatre.

Unlike most other Korean pop concerts, Pentagon's fans — known as Universe — found themselves treated to a hilarious show conducted largely in Singlish. Random lahs and lehs were peppered throughout the banter-filled breaks as the members jibed with one another, evoking peals of laughter from the audience.

Even the banners held up by fans said: "Love you very much lah!"

Their comedic attempts at Singlish can be attributed mostly to Hongseok, who spent almost a decade growing up and studying in Singapore.

In fact, he even invited his old schoolmates from Hwa Chong International School to attend the concert, though he sheepishly trailed off saying: "I hope they already forgot my name."

While the concert was, in a way, a homecoming of sorts for Hongseok, it was also the perfect welcome back for the group. This would be the third Singapore outing for the group, with their first visit made in 2017 for a showcase and once more just earlier this year for Hallyupopfest

Though they were two members short this time — E'dawn had left the group in November 2018 and Yanan was on hiatus due to health issues — they still showed the crowd just what it meant to be 'tentastic', showing off their slick choreography while belting out high notes from the get-go.

There was neither shortage of energy from the boys nor the crowd as they cycled through hits that included their edgy and sexy debut title 'Gorilla' all the way to the summery lead single 'Humph!' from their latest album Sum(me:r).

Jinho, in particular, sent shivers down everyone's spines with his impressive vocal range. 

Previously, in an interview with AsiaOne, Wooseok shared: "We will show you how much we've matured and improved!"

True to his words, Universes were brought to their knees by the group's sensual rendition of Camila Cabello's hit single Havana. Hongseok even took it one step further by taking his shirt off, much to the delight of the screaming fans.

The surprises didn't stop just there, Pentagon had specially prepared a video just for the fans too. Part vogue, part Haute, each member took turns to serenade the audience through the screen with their smouldering gazes and cheeky lines.

While the five-month wait might have passed relatively slowly for fans eager to see the group again, the two-hour concert seemed to have been over in the blink of an eye. Before we all knew it, the group performed their last two songs and retired backstage.

Needless to say, Universes were unwilling to let the show end just then and there and chanted for an encore until the members came out for another two more songs. 

As a final gift for fans that night, Hongseok took off his shirt and threw it to the crowd as the group bid their farewell.

Leader Hui had mentioned before that "performing in Singapore is what (he) always dreamed of, performing in Singapore always gave (him) happiness" — and it's safe to say that Universes felt the same way too.

