Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname

He has finally spoken about his estranged daughter.

In a recent interview with Lianhe Wanbao, local actor Peter Yu talked about how he felt when his daughter Eleanor took on her godfather Addy Lee's surname in 2013.

"There isn't a dad who doesn't mind his daughter changing her surname, but ultimately, what's most important is her happiness," the 51-year-old said.

He had kept mum on the matter at the time because he wanted to protect his ex-wife Quan Yi Fong and their child.

"Yi Fong and I were working on our issues then," he added. "Our daughter was innocent and didn't know what had happened between us adults."

Peter and Yi Fong went through a high-profile divorce in 2008 after 10 years of marriage.

Following their split, she went on to raise their daughter by herself.

On her 20th birthday in October, Eleanor penned a moving tribute to her mum on social media, sharing the difficult circumstances of her birth, and thanking Yi Fong for bringing her up.

When the Chinese evening daily asked Peter about his absence during Eleanor's childhood, he replied: "Is there any meaning to this now? It is water under the bridge, there's no need to ask who's in the right or wrong."

"The future is more important than the past."