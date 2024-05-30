Peter Yu opens new venture selling chicken rice, stops sales livestreams

Actor, taxi driver, livestream host and now chicken rice seller?

Is there anything Peter Yu cannot do?

Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday (May 29) that the 56-year-old is now a proud co-owner of a chicken rice stall.

He told reporters that he, along with local influencer Simon Khung (also known as Simonboy), had gotten to know a coffee shop owner who asked if they'd like to open a business together.

"After thinking about it, I thought to give it a try," said Peter, who admitted to having a soft spot for the local hawker favourite.

"I love chicken rice and can eat it twice a week."

Besides this, he reasoned that chicken rice is also one of Singapore's most well-regarded and popular foods. Although it requires a lot of work, it's not as complicated as other dishes.

Don't expect to see Peter chopping up your chicken or slogging it out in the kitchen, however.

"I don't know how to cook, I only know how to eat," he told Shin Min. "We've hired a chef but we will continue to conduct taste tests to improve."

He also declined to reveal how much capital he has invested in the stall, which is located at Lepak One Corner @ Canberra 1001 Yishun Industrial Park A. The stall is set to open on June 2.

He divulged however, that he holds a 25 per cent stake in the business.

"There's always a risk when doing business but one just has to try. My wife is supportive and hopefully if it succeeds, we can open more stalls," said Peter.

As part of the stall's opening promotions from June 3 to June 9, it will be giving away 500 plates of chicken rice to seniors aged 65 years and older as well as those in the lower income groups who flash their Blue CHAS cards.

Individuals can also donate plates of chicken rice for the less fortunate, which the stall would then allocate accordingly.

Audiences also probably need not worry that Peter will abandon his showbiz career once his latest business venture takes off, as he told Shin Min that acting remains his first love.

Peter, who won a Best Supporting Actor award at the Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival in April for his role in the Singaporean film Wonderland, also told the Chinese daily that he will stop doing livestreams.



He previously joined ex-Mediacorp actor Terence Cao's Sibay Shiok sales livestream together with Dawn Yeoh, Collin Chee and Jason Oh.

Explaining he's a quiet and lowkey person, he said: "I don't think I'm suited for it."

