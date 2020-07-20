Peter Yu returns to being a property agent after Covid-19 affects acting income

It's no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the livelihoods of many.

For local actor Peter Yu, his income was hit by a drought in acting jobs. This resulted in him returning to his old job as a property agent — with the encouragement of his wife.

He told Shin Min Daily News: "I've actually not been a property agent for nine years, but I renew my licence every year."

Though he's been out of the game for nearly a decade, he's greasing the wheels by making himself his first client. The 52-year-old is selling his current three-room flat so he can get a four-room flat instead. He laughed: "The kids are growing up and they need more space."

Peter also told the Chinese daily that he's managing his own acting career.

"Anyone in the local industry who wants to find me for filming engagements can easily do so. Therefore I don't need a manager," he explained. However, he added that there are some aspects of negotiations such as remuneration, which are better handled by a manager.

He also expressed a willingness to sign a contract if there are companies which have the resources to help him expand his acting career overseas.

When asked by Shin Min if he would ask daughter Eleanor Lee to help open a path for him, he seemed resistant to the idea and said: "I seldom contact her privately, unless it's something important."

That said, Peter expressed interest in working with her one day.

Aside from his two sons from his current marriage, Peter also has daughter Eleanor with ex-wife Quan Yi Fong. Eleanor has been making waves in China and is a rising star in Chinese showbiz.

