I've forgiven my ex-husband Peter Yu, says Quan Yi Fong

It's arguably the biggest celebrity split in local showbiz and everyone assumed that Quan Yi Fong and ex-husband Peter Yu are on the outs with each other.

After all, Yi Fong hasn't talked much about Peter since their divorce in 2008 and their daughter, Eleanor Lee, took on celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee's last name. Similarly, Peter told AsiaOne in an interview earlier this year that he's no longer in contact with the mother-daughter duo.

"We met once a few years ago, gave each other our blessings, and decided not to keep in contact," Peter said then.

However, 45-year-old Yi Fong revealed to Lianhe Wanbao on Saturday (Nov 2) that she had forgiven her ex-husband previously and they've even met recently while she was hosting the Channel 8 reality series, Beyond the Cameras. The series revolves around candidates who are receiving on-the-job media production training and understudying professionals to vie for a chance to be the top performer and join Mediacorp.

According to the Chinese daily, the production crew were afraid to let the pair meet and tried many ways to separate them. While Yi Fong was filming Beyond the Cameras, 51-year-old Peter was also filming a new drama at the same location.

Out of concern for Yi Fong's feelings, the production team attempted to minimise the risk of them meeting by arranging different call times for both.

Despite their best efforts, Yi Fong still ran into her ex-husband.