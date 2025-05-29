Daily roundup: Skyworth K review, a car that's as effective as a household appliance — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Skyworth K review: A car that's as effective as a household appliance

I first came across the brand Skyworth at Giant Hypermarket Tampines.

It was many years ago, and I happened to see a Skyworth TV on sale there for a very attractive price. The family's TV set needed replacing anyway, so I figured there was little harm in giving this low-priced option a try... » READ MORE

2. I visit Swensen's Unlimited's new concept, and now I'm contemplating holding my wedding here

For the past few months, I have been hunting for a venue to hold my wedding ceremony.

I had considered numerous hotels and up until recently, it never occurred to me to hold the occasion in a restaurant... » READ MORE

3. Zheng Geping gets surprise birthday celebration on drama set

He thought it was time to film, only to be surprised with a chorus.

Local actor Zheng Geping turned 61 yesterday (May 27), and his family as well as the crew and cast members on the set of their drama The Cellphone Swap threw him a surprise celebration... » READ MORE

4. Poly grad hopes to solve food delivery spillage problem with innovative GRIPBox

In 2022, she got a D7 for Mathematics for her O-level exam.

Three years later, Nallathambi Kavya is not only a fresh poly graduate but a founder of a start-up named GRIP, which aims to solve the woes of food delivery riders... » READ MORE

