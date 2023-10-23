Here's how you can get a photo with Thai idols Mile and Apo in Singapore at The Magical Mansuang Asia Tour

A fan of the hit 2022 Thai BL drama KinnPorsche?

Get ready because the lead actors of the series Mile Phakphum and Apo Nattawin will be coming to Singapore soon for The Magical ManSuang Asia Tour.

After KinnPorsche, the duo starred in ManSuang, which premiered in Thai cinemas in August this year.

Set in 1850, the crime thriller centres around Khem (played by Apo) and Wan (Mile), who investigate the truth hidden behind ManSuang, a nightclub where people gather for political negotiations during King Rama III's reign.

While it was announced earlier this month that the cast, including Bas Asavapatr and Tong Thanayut, will be touring Asia and meeting fans in person, details were only announced today (Oct 23).

Here's what you need to know.

The Singapore stop will take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Friday Dec 1, 8pm, and fans will be treated to key scenes from the film, discussions with the cast and crew, and exclusive surprise performances prepared for each city by the lead actors.

Tickets are priced at $128 for Cat 3 and Cat 5 tickets, $158 for Cat 2 and Cat 4, $188 for Cat 1 and $268 for VIP. Cat 4 and 5 will have restricted views.

If you're a huge fan, you might want to save for the VIP tickets as you would be entitled to fan benefits including a group photo with the cast members taken with 14 other fans, access to a group chat session, photocard set and official postcard, and a chance at winning a signed poster.

Cat 1 and Cat 2 ticket-holders will go through a lucky draw system for the group chat session, with only 100 and 40 lucky fans chosen respectively.

All ticket-holders are entitled to one official postcard.

Live Nation members can secure tickets on the Live Nation website during their exclusive presale on Thursday (Oct 26) from 2pm to 11.59pm. You can sign up for membership for free on their website to access the presale.

Tickets for the general public will be available on Oct 27 from 2pm via Ticketmaster's website.

One important thing to note is that VIP, Cat 1 and Cat 2 ticket-holders will only be able to participate in the lucky draw if they purchase their tickets by Nov 19.

All winners will be selected at random and details will be out on Nov 28 on Live Nation Singapore's social media channels.



