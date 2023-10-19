5 times Jung Hae-in played green flags that melted our hearts — here's how you can win tickets to his fan-meet in Singapore

Missed his appearance last year? We got your back.

Korean heartthrob Jung Hae-in is holding his fan-meet in Singapore on Oct 29 and AsiaOne has five pairs of tickets up for grabs.

The 35-year-old, who made his debut in the 2014 K-drama Bride of the Century, had his breakout role three years later in While You Were Sleeping (2017).

He continued to star in melodramas after, earning himself the title of "melo king".

Currently, Hae-in is reportedly considering an offer to lead an upcoming romantic comedy drama, and though this could mark his first ever romcom, one thing remains consistent; his tendency to play sweet and charming characters often devoted to his one-and-only love.

Here are five times he played green flags that melted our hearts.

While You Were Sleeping

If you're reading this article, there's a high chance that you fell in love with Hae-in after this K-drama.

In While You Were Sleeping, Hae-in played the beloved second lead Han Woo-tak, a role that quickly shot him to fame.

Compared to some second leads in other K-dramas who try to come in between the two main characters, Woo-tak was a refreshing one who did the opposite, choosing to root for his one-sided love Hong-joo (played by Bae Suzy) and Jae-chan (Lee Jong-suk).

Letting go gracefully and being happy for your crush finding love is probably easier said than done, but Woo-tak proved that it's possible.

While You Were Sleeping is available on Viu.

Something in the Rain

Before Crash Landing on You's Ri Jeong-hyeok, we had Seo Joon-hee from Something in the Rain.

Hae-in starred opposite Son Ye-jin in this hit 2018 drama, taking on the role of video game animator Joon-hee who falls in love with his older sister's best friend Yoon Jin-ah.

Despite disapproval from some people around them due to Jin-ah being four years older, the sweet and devoted Joon-hee never wavered, showing us how an age difference doesn't matter when you love someone.

Something in the Rain is available on Viu.

A Piece of Your Mind

Unrequited love is the centre of this storyline once again, but this time, not just for him.

A Piece of Your Mind (2020) features Hae-in as Moon Ha-won, a software developer who is hung up on his one-sided 10-year-long crush on Kim Ji-soo (Park Ju-hyun).

Han Seo-woo (Chae Soo-bin) comes into the picture and falls in love with Ha-won who is still getting over Ji-soo.

Though her feelings for him weren't returned at the time, Ha-won continues to show genuine concern for Seo-woo and walks her home to ensure her safety. A gentleman indeed.

A Piece of Your Mind is available on Viu.

D.P.

Romance is not quite the focus of this series, but as always, Hae-in plays a heartthrob who's hard not to fall for.

He stars as Private An Jun-ho in the 2021 military action series D.P., who gets transferred to the D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) team to catch deserters, or simply, those who ran away from South Korea's mandatory military enlistment.

Through the series, he seemed to be at conflict, feeling pity and empathy for the deserters but also needing to get his job done.

After season one's events where he witnessed a deserter meet his end after getting bullied in the military, Jun-ho begins standing up for the juniors in the army, preventing them from getting hazed. If he's not a green flag, then what is?

Connect

In the 2022 sci-fi mystery thriller Connect, Hae-in plays Ha Dong-soo, a humanoid with abilities to heal his own injuries who loses an eye after becoming a victim of organ theft. He then shares visions with a murderer who has his eyeball.

In one episode, he breaks his own arm to free himself from handcuffs and jumps off a building during an investigation with police officers, but not to save himself.

Instead, he is rushing off to save three elementary school girls whom the murderer is targeting, setting a school building on fire and making fake terrorist threats in order to shut down schools and keep children at home.

Nothing gets us gushing like a brave and righteous hero who puts others before himself.

