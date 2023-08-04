Ticketing details out: Jung Hae-in coming to Singapore for fanmeet in October

If you missed the chance to see him in Singapore last December, fret not.

In celebration of his 10th debut anniversary, Jung Hae-in will be returning to Singapore on Oct 29 for his fanmeet tour titled The 10th Season.

Here's how you can meet him.

The 10th Season

The fanmeet will be held at the Suntec Convention Centre with tickets priced at $188, $208 and $228, excluding a $4 booking fee.

Fan benefits include a goodbye session, group photo opportunities, signed Polaroids and signed posters, though it is not specified whether they are limited only to ticket-holders of certain categories.

General sales will commence Aug 8 at 10am on the Sistic website, and to answer the question you probably already have, yes, there is a presale.

Viu Premium subscribers are entitled to a 10 per cent discount on tickets, as well as a chance to secure tickets before the crowd.

The special presale starts on Aug 7 at 10am, and the discount will only be valid until Aug 11, 11.59pm.

Hae-in rose to fame after starring as the second lead in 2017 drama While You Were Sleeping.

He then cemented his popularity through lead roles in Something in the Rain (2018), A Piece Of Your Mind (2020), and 2021 K-dramas D.P. and Snowdrop.

Just last week, he returned as Ahn Jun-ho in D.P. 2, currently streaming on Netflix.

His shows While You Were Sleeping, A Piece Of Your Mind and Blood (2015) are available on Viu.

