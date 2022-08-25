Phyllis Quek turns 50: Which other stars are at or nearing the milestone?

Although they are at the 50-year milestone in their lives, these stars are still living their best life and displaying their strength and beauty.

In an Instagram post on Aug 23, Phyllis Quek uploaded a video of herself celebrating her 50th birthday surrounded by balloons.

The actress said: "Wishing myself the most blissful birthday ever! Today, I pray that God's love and blessings for me will know no bounds!"

The avid hiker most recently recorded her ASMR interview series titled Careless Whispers featuring local stars like Chen Liping, Jack Neo and Hong Huifang.

Besides Phyllis, who are some of the other female stars who have reached or will be reaching the same milestone this year?

Sammi Cheng, 50

Sammi Cheng, an actress and Cantopop queen in her own right, just turned 50 on Aug 19.

On her Instagram, she often posts pictures and videos of herself in workout sessions, showing just how fit and active she is.

Although she admitted in a social media post in March that she's been focusing more on housework, she's clearly not letting fitness slide by.

Diana Ser, 50

Diana, who celebrated her birthday in April, has experienced many aspects of showbiz, having been a journalist, actress and presenter for Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Along her path in the media, she's spoken with globally recognised persons such as the late Lee Kuan Yew, London's ex-mayor Ken Livingstone and Chinese actress Gong Li.

Apart from hosting events, Diana recently did an episode of Talking Point with CNA, where she delved into the world of love scams.

Diana, who married VR Man actor James Lye, is also a mother of three; Jake, Christy and Jaymee are 16,14 and 11 this year.

Eileen Yeow, 50

Although the Singaporean found success in Hong Kong as a TVB actress after moving there in 1995, she still made it home to celebrate our National Day this year.

Eileen, the winner of Miss Singapore Universe 1991, recently travelled back to Singapore with her 11-year-old son Evan to visit family and friends.

She enrolled Evan in the Singapore International School in Hong Kong, hoping he will be able to adapt to Singapore culture when he eventually enlists.

Eileen is still very active as an actress, with her role in the historical drama The Righteous Fists, aired earlier this year, as her latest.

ALSO READ: Singaporean TVB actress Eileen Yeow sends Hong Kong-based son to Singapore International School so he can do NS without 'culture shock'

A-mei, 50

One of the biggest names in Mandopop, she's a three-time winner of the Best Mandarin Female Singer award at the Golden Melody Awards and has sold over 55 million albums worldwide.

In the Taipei Arena back in 2015, complaints of noise pollution and "tremours" arose due to her fans jumping at the venue, resulting in the "A-mei Clause" — a fine and possible suspension of concert if noise levels exceeded a certain threshold.

A-mei, who turned 50 on Aug 9, returned to the Taipei Arena on April 1 to 16 this year to hold a record-breaking concert that lasted 12 days, selling over 130,000 tickets in just nine minutes when they went on sale in January.

Kelly Chen, 49

Another Cantopop sensation, Kelly Chen, who turns 50 on Sept 13, also has many accolades under her belt while simultaneously being a well-known philanthropist.

Although she may be less active now than in her heyday — especially since having her sons, Chace, 13, and Riley, 10, with her husband Alex Lau — Kelly is still performing.

Worth mentioning is her upcoming performance at the One Love Asia Festival on Oct 22 and 23 at the Bayfront Event Space, alongside Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua, WeiBird, Namewee, Show Lo, Yoga Lin, F.I.R. and Oaeen.

Kit Chan, 49

The singer of Singapore's iconic National Day song Home needs little introduction.

Kit Chan has been one of Singapore's most famous songbirds and has also made a name for herself in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In 1997, Kit notably held a lead role in the Hong Kong musical Snow.Wolf.Lake with Jacky Cheung, which had a record-setting 42 consecutive full-house performances at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Kit, who turns 50 on Sept 15, is now preparing for her role as Kwa Geok Choo, the wife of Lee Kuan Yew, in The LKY Musical, which sees Adrian Pang playing the legendary politician.

ALSO READ: 'A stolen look into their private life together': Adrian Pang and Kit Chan reunite to play Mr and Mrs Lee Kuan Yew in musical

Ko So-young, 49

The South Korean actress, who celebrates her 50th birthday on Oct 6, first gained recognition after portraying the love interest of the protagonist in Beat, a 1997 film that follows the life of a high school dropout who joins a gang.

She married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010 and the couple have a son, 11, and daughter, eight.

Dong-gun is one of the most famous faces in South Korean pop culture after rising to fame in the film Friend in 2001 and Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War in 2004.

Although So-young has stepped away from acting, she's still active as a model, recently appearing in the August issue of W Magazine's South Korean edition.

ALSO READ: 20 promising Korean actors in their 20s to keep your eyes on

khooyihang@asiaone.com