Singaporean TVB actress Eileen Yeow sends Hong Kong-based son to Singapore International School so he can do NS without 'culture shock'

Even after spending 27 years in Hong Kong, this actress still has Singapore on her mind.

Eileen Yeow, a Singaporean actress with TVB, recently returned to our shores with her 11-year-old son Evan to visit family and friends. They will be here until late August.

The 50-year-old former beauty queen, who has been in Hong Kong showbiz since 1995 with her latest work being the drama The Righteous Fists (2022), hasn't been to Singapore in two years due to Covid-19.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News published yesterday (July 17), Eileen said: "I'm Singaporean — I sent my child to the Singapore International School [in Hong Kong] because I want him to study under Singapore's education system and absorb Singapore culture. The school teaches only in Mandarin and English, whereas other schools in Hong Kong use Cantonese.

"The school rules are also very strict, which I appreciate. One day when I return home [to Singapore], my son will join the army and he won't have issues arising from cultural differences."

Evan is already familiarising himself with Singapore culture.

Added Eileen: "My son loves to watch Ah Boys to Men. He watched it online and was engrossed in it. He likes Tosh Zhang and Lobang (Wang Weiliang)."

Evan even got to meet some Ah Boys to Men actors here, taking pictures with Noah Yap and Tosh. Eileen also met up with fellow TVB actor Benz Hui and Ah Girls Go Army actress Apple Chan.

With the loosening of Covid-19 regulations, other artistes, local and overseas, are also coming to Singapore.

Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim and her family returned early this month and she will take part in the filming of a local drama.

Yvonne wrote on her Instagram page: "Yes to yummy local food, yes to NDP 2022 on homeland, yes to meeting my friends and family and yes to my passion… Drama!"

The 45-year-old is expected to complete the filming by early November. Her children and husband will return to Taiwan before her.

South Korean singer-host Haha was also spotted in Singapore yesterday, while actors Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-jun arrived here late June to film the K-drama Little Women.

