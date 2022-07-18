Running Man's Haha spotted shopping in Raffles City supermarket

Of all the places to spot a foreign superstar in Singapore, a supermarket has to be one of the most unexpected.

But even Running Man's Haha needs to get groceries, as a TikTok user discovered.

@oh.bellyflebby ngl he had me at that eye contact ♬ Polaroid Love - ENHYPEN

The user elaborated in the comments that they had been listening to music while shopping at Cold Storage Fresh in Raffles City on July 17 when they spotted a Korean man loudly vlogging. The user added that they had their suspicions on who it was and confirmed it when they heard him speak.

It was South Korean singer-variety show host Ha Dong-hoon, better known by his stage name Haha.

In the video, Haha, 42, seemed to be browsing the soju aisle at the supermarket while vlogging.

In the comments section, some were confused at who the celebrity is, which tickled fans.

For the uninitiated, Haha is best known for hosting the variety shows Running Man on SBS and Infinite Challenge on MBC.

While he hasn't posted anything about Singapore on his social media accounts yet, we're intrigued to find out what he was vlogging — and what he thinks of the soju prices in Singapore compared to South Korea.

The comments section was also filled with netizens pleasantly surprised that so many celebrities have been visiting Singapore recently.

Some fans got a photo with Squid Game actor Wi Ha-jun in Clarke Quay recently and AsiaOne even camped out for seven hours at Robinson Road to catch a glimpse of Kim Go-eun filming the upcoming K-drama Little Women.

Also visiting Singapore on holiday were William and Bentley from the Korean reality show The Return of Superman, while throngs of fans flocked to Changi Airport to catch a glimpse of K-pop boy band NCT 127.

Hudson Yang from American sitcom Fresh off the Boat was recently interviewed in front of the Merlion as well.

It's not just Asian celebrities who are in Singapore for work and play; David Beckham attended a talk show at Adidas' Orchard Brand Centre last month, too.

For those who missed the opportunity to catch these celebrities, you have Korean actor Hwang In-youp to look forward to as he's hosting a fanmeet on July 30 and Youngjae of K-pop group GOT7 who will be here for his mini-concert on July 31.

