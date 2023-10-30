'Please don't sell it on Carousell', Jung Hae-in jokes before handing gifts to fans at Singapore fan-meet

Though he's been in showbiz for a decade and has starred in many K-dramas and movies, Jung Hae-in still got the jitters as he stood before Singapore fans last night (Oct 29) at his fan-meet, The 10th Season.

After serenading fans with a cover of Crazy from his drama D.P. (2021), the 35-year-old greeted his fans, named Haeiness, with a shy smile: "I'm so nervous, sorry… Singapore is the last stop for my Asia tour and I was really nervous before coming up on stage."

In a more lighthearted segment, Hae-in prepared some gifts for the audience, with some being his personal belongings that he autographed – his favourite black cap from his drama Snowdrop (2021), a beret from D.P. and also a pair of sunglasses.

As he laid out the bags of gifts before picking random seat numbers from a lucky draw, he joked: "Please don't sell it on Carousell."

'I didn't drink water'

Moving on to the next segment where selfies of him from different film sets were displayed on-screen, Hae-in brought up his K-drama Connect (2022).

"Most of the time I had to act with an eye patch on one eye and it was really hard to do action scenes as I couldn't gauge distances. By the end of the filming, I realised my eyesight had become uneven," he recalled.

Fans were asked to vote for their favourite scene from a few of his dramas, one of them being his shirtless scene in While You Were Sleeping (2017), which was played on-screen.

After fans screamed over his hot bod, Hae-in shared a time where he went through a tough regime before filming a topless scene: "I didn't drink water. I stayed dehydrated for about two days before filming. Right after the filming was over, I remember I hydrated myself over and over."

A popular character among fans though seemed to be Soo-ho from Snowdrop, whom Hae-in felt most attached to out of all his roles.

"Maybe it's because my character died on the show, but I remember asking the director if we can film the death scene on the final day of filming, and he was kind enough to do so," he recalled.

"I couldn't stop crying even when the filming was over. I just couldn't hold back my tears. It wasn't because filming was over, but because I couldn't see the director, staff and co-stars, whom I was especially fond of and very much attached to, anymore. We got so close while filming, so the thought of not being able to see them again made me cry a lot."

What's next?

Held in celebration of his 10 years in showbiz, The 10th Season marked Hae-in's largest fan-meet tour to date.

After looking back on the years, Hae-in gave some hints on what's to come.

"Maybe in my next drama I can participate as a soundtrack singer… I'm actually planning a concert and I can promise you that I'll be singing a lot more then," he teased.

For the D.P. fans who are hoping for another season, don't lose hope just yet as Hae-in shares the same sentiments: "Hopefully we'll have season three soon. I hope we'll get to see Corporal An Jun-ho."

"I need to first wrap up this fan-meet tour well, I have an encore show coming up in Seoul. I also have another show coming up next year… I hope to be back to meet all my Singapore Haeiness again."

