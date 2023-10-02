Popular Thai BL actor Est Supha Sangaworawong represents country at Asian Games

Thai actor Est Supha Sangaworawong returned to the small screens recently but not for the reason you may be thinking of.

The 22-year-old is also a national swimmer on the Thai team who competed at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, for the first time.

The swimming competitions ended last Friday (Sept 29), and though Est didn't win any medals, he caught the attention of netizens for his good looks and ripped physique.

Est was also regularly updating his Instagram account on his sporting journey and on Sept 28, he posed in front of the Asian Games billboard in his swimming trunks, leaving netizens in a frenzy.

"Is this a red-carpet walk or swimming competition?" joked one netizen.

Another wanted to attend the games after seeing his post: "I want to buy a ticket to watch it now. Are there any tickets left?"

"Handsome and smart. My idol," said another.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxu3mxoPHgK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Est made his acting debut with a supporting role in the 2020 BL drama Love by Chance 2: A Chance to Love.

More recently, he starred in another BL drama this year titled Naughty Babe.

He is currently signed with GMMTV, the Thai talent agency that used to manage Bright Vachirawit.

