Pornsak accepted into NUS medical school to pursue Master's degree

Pornsak will be pursuing his Master's degree at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in August.

The 44-year-old host revealed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (July 25): "I'm going back to school again. Recently, I've been accepted into NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine to pursue my Master's in Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine."

Aside from hosting livestreams these days for his business Ichigo.sg together with Singapore-based Chinese actor Zhang Zhenxuan and former actor Kang Chengxi, Pornsak is also a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner at Everspring Medical Group.

He received his TCM licence in 2021 after studying for a decade for it.

He told 8World in an interview published yesterday that he is returning to school to enrich his knowledge because his patients' questions have become increasingly "deep".

He further revealed that his Master's programme at NUS is a part-time pursuit, which allows him to manage his time and modules more freely.

Classes start on Aug 3 and Pornsak will be taking modules held on Thursdays and Fridays. He expects to complete his Master's in two years.

"It's been four years since I last worked and studied part-time, now that I'm back to pick up textbooks again, I feel like I am going to be immersed in a sea of learning [again]," he said.

Pornsak also believes that while his life would be busier with his return to school, the knowledge he gains from his classes would help him greatly in his clinical practice in the future, as he would have a deeper understanding of both TCM and Western medicine to help his patients regain their health.

He added: "I wouldn't dare to say I want to 'save all living beings', but I would be very happy as long as I can improve my patients' health."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com