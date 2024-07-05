'Pregnancy hormones quite strong': Sora Ma tears up while narrating clip showing baby bump

Being pregnant is a special time in a woman's life, and like any excited first-time mum-to-be, Sora Ma wants to make sure she jots down as many of these precious moments as she can.

In a clip posted to her Instagram page yesterday (July 4), the Malaysian-born actress dedicated a video to her unborn child, expressing her love for him and inevitably tearing up in the process.

Sora had revealed in May that she would be having a baby boy.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8_yKGdSyBb/[/embed]

In the 84-second-long clip, the 39-year-old former Mediacorp actress can be heard speaking in a voice-over as she massages her 34-weeks pregnant belly.

She shared: "I'm not sure if I will have a second child in the future, so I want to properly record [the experience] now…. the changes in my body and emotions as I go through my first pregnancy and grow a foetus."

She added how as a teenager, she'd thought getting pregnant "was simply going 10 months without a period".

"Now I realise there's a lot I need to learn."

She also shared her reflections on life, and how one can be strong in one moment but be completely vulnerable in the next.

"But no matter how life turns out, remember to treasure the present moment, that's the most important."

At the end of the clip, however, Sora's voice unexpectedly falters and cracks a little as she expounds on how one needs to "remember to express love".

"Don't lead an empty life and remember to express love.

"So I want to say, 'Baby, mummy loves you.

"I hope you'll arrive in my arms safe and healthy. That's enough," she concluded.

In the caption to the clip, Sora admitted to being surprised at how emotional she got.

"Suddenly started crying as I was doing the voice recording. It seems the effects of the pregnancy hormones are quite strong," wrote Sora.

Commenters appear to be just as touched by the clip, with some expressing that they too, cried while listening to her.

Wrote former Mediacorp actress Chris Tong: "You're amazing, love you and baby."

Many others also praised Sora's "beautiful tummy" and glowing skin.

Sora, who got married in 2021, had announced her pregnancy on Feb 10 this year, but revealed that the journey to motherhood was a difficult one.

She stated publicly for the first time in March that her baby was conceived through in-vitro fertilisation.

On why she decided to share her experience, she said: "I feel that, for women who are experiencing this right now, sometimes it can feel very lonely.

"Although I had already prepared myself mentally and physically, during the process, I still broke down and bawled once."

"I hope that we can encourage and support each other," she added.

