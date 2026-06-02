Zhang Linghe to reimburse fans after chaos led to brand event cancellation

Fans of Chinese actor Zhang Linghe were left disappointed on May 31 after failing to see him at an in-person event in Nanning, China.

The 28-year-old, star of the 2026 hit C-drama Pursuit of Jade, was due to appear at a mall in the Guangxi capital for the Chinese eyewear brand Molsion.

In videos circulating on social media, swarms of fans were seen gathering outside the mall before it opened.

Upon opening, chaos ensued as everyone rushed in, causing a glass door to shatter. Five individuals reportedly suffered minor cuts and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Footage also showed many scrambling across the six levels of the building to secure a spot to see Linghe.

The event was subsequently cancelled due to safety concerns and Linghe held an online livestream instead.

At 12.32pm, Molsion apologised to fans and Linghe for the last-minutes changes and inconveniences caused in a statement on Weibo.

"For future events, we will comprehensively optimise the processes and upgrade safety measures to ensure a smooth and safe event, to live up to your expectations and attendance," they wrote.

Linghe's studio released a separate statement later that day to convey their apologies and regrets, announcing reimbursement for fans who had travelled to see him.

"This is Linghe's first time working in Nanning, and we were all eagerly anticipating this event and looking forward to meeting you face-to-face. We know that many fans have travelled from other cities specifically to see Linghe, and many local fans were also happily awaiting his arrival in their city," they said.

"Every time we meet, we can truly feel your enthusiasm and sincerity. We share your feelings of hurt and regret that you came with high hopes but left disappointed."

All travel, transport and accommodation costs will be fully compensated by Linghe and the studio, they added.

Fans have to complete forms by 12pm on June 3 and the studio expects reimbursements to complete by June 15.

His studio added: "We deeply regret the inconvenience and losses caused by this unforeseen situation. We will conduct a comprehensive internal review of this incident and strictly verify event preparations in the future, proactively identifying potential risks to create a safer meeting environment."

Linghe, who has starred in other popular dramas such as Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022) and Story of Kunning Palace (2023), experienced a significant boost in popularity after his role as Xie Zheng in Pursuit of Jade, which completed its run on March 27.

In April, Linghe made headlines after he was ambushed by stalker fans and photographers at a railway station in Zhejiang.

He was travelling to Changsha to film RPG variety show The Truth Season 4.

His Pursuit of Jade co-star Tian Xiwei recently drew crowds of fans at Marina Bay Sands for her appearance at a private Gucci event.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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