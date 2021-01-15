Quan Yi Fong says David Gan talked her out of quitting showbiz

The life of an artiste is often a hard one, masked by what they feel is a need to put on a brave front to the public so people think that everything is fine.

In an intimate chat with Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann on the latest episode of meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out, local television host Quan Yi Fong admitted that she once thought of quitting showbiz in 2004 because she was torn between work and raising her young daughter Eleanor Lee, who would have been around five years old at that time.

The person who talked her out of it? Celebrity hairstylist David Gan.

"I was having a tough time and I couldn't see a future with Channel U. I was very tired, yet I still had to help with dubbing. I was also doing four or five variety shows. I almost tendered my resignation when we were shooting [Channel U drama] Happy Family," Yi Fong said.

"Nobody was taking care of my daughter. I didn't know what to do, so my daughter followed me to work. Eleanor grew up on set."

The 46-year-old added that some of the production staff would carry Eleanor while Yi Fong worked. By the time Yi Fong was done with her recording sessions, she would find Eleanor asleep on the sofa.

She said: "This is why I owe her a lot."

When Yann Yann said that Yi Fong was already trying her best as a mother then, Yi Fong revealed what David told her that led to a stark realisation on how she needed to step up for her daughter.

Yi Fong shared: "Let's just say that I thought I was a fantastic mum. And David Gan told me, 'Don't think that being a mum is all about feeding her, watching her grow up, and learn to stand up. If you want to be a good mother, then get your career on track and show her your achievements. Give her a better life so she doesn't go through what you did.

"His words shocked me to the core. He told me one day I would win many awards that my daughter would be proud of, instead of being proud of the fact that I fed her."

After digesting his advice, Yi Fong decided against leaving showbiz.

She also told Yann Yann that mothers need to let their kids learn "the meaning of perseverance and professionalism", and while they may not be able to spend time with their kids, they "won't neglect your growing years".

When asked by Yann Yann if she could confidently say she was around for all of her daughter's most important moments in life, Yi Fong replied "yes" without missing a beat.

"Then that's good enough. That is most important," Yann Yann said.

